Morgan Stanley Sells 90,995 Shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 788,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $11,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

MUI stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

