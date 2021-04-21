Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,662 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 548,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 30,235 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 88,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Tlwm increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 86,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $775,000.

NYSEARCA BSCR opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $22.41.

