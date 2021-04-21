Morgan Stanley Purchases 23,498 Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 481,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $12,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BUI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,878,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,093 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $710,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000.

Shares of BUI opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

