Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,857 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 203.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 1st Source by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 26,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in 1st Source by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $147,339.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,675.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $50.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.15.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. 1st Source had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

