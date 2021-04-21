Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,834 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $413.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $399.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.92 and a 12 month high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

