Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,114 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENTA opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $58.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

