Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX:JRL) Insider Sells A$305,200.00 in Stock

Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX:JRL) insider Justin Mannolini sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.05 ($2.18), for a total value of A$305,200.00 ($218,000.00).

Justin Mannolini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Justin Mannolini bought 500,000 shares of Jindalee Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$200,000.00 ($142,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 18.24 and a current ratio of 18.24.

Jindalee Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for lithium, gold, magnesite, iron, uranium, diamond, nickel, copper, and base metals. It holds interests in various tenements located in the United States, Tasmania, and Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

