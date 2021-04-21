A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.11. 5,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 960,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATEN. TheStreet downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $686.07 million, a PE ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 0.96.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $62.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.85 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $74,462.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 16,536 shares of company stock worth $154,138 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 756.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 38,746 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 886.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 117,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 105,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

