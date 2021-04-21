Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Sets New 1-Year High at $273.14

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 273.14 ($3.57) and last traded at GBX 272.50 ($3.56), with a volume of 286682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 262 ($3.42).

The company has a market cap of £599.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 238.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 231.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

In other news, insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 33,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10), for a total value of £79,134.30 ($103,389.47).

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

