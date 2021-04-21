Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Shares Up 4.9%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)’s stock price shot up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. 3,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,668,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RAD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $962.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,211,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,675,000 after acquiring an additional 337,562 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rite Aid by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after buying an additional 231,170 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,460,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Rite Aid by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after buying an additional 225,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rite Aid by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

