Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading Down 4.1%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s stock price fell 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.70 and last traded at $71.40. 12,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,804,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.45.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.
The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.47.
In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $3,265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,032,327. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $183,136.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,763.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,213 shares of company stock worth $8,213,618 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Overstock.com by 257.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.
