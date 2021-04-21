Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading Down 4.1%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s stock price fell 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.70 and last traded at $71.40. 12,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,804,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.45.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.47.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $684.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.40 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $3,265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,032,327. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $183,136.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,763.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,213 shares of company stock worth $8,213,618 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Overstock.com by 257.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

