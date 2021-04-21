ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Stock Price Down 3.9%

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s share price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.21. 9,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,007,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViewRay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

Get ViewRay alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $633.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.