Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,097 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,222% compared to the typical volume of 83 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $104,403.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,926.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Gentex by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after buying an additional 2,484,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,547,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,410 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $34,224,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Gentex by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,615,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,817,000 after buying an additional 715,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

GNTX opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.49.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

