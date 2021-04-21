Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $315.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $300.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $331.13.

COUP opened at $258.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.35 and a 200 day moving average of $309.93. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $150.88 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $371,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,409.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,155 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total transaction of $301,131.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,590 shares of company stock worth $37,219,945. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,560,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $230,243,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $225,375,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $72,383,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $54,002,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

