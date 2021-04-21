Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. Design Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $50.50.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

