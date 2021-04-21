Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Update

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 64,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $219.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $33.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.67 million. Research analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

CPLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

