JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €123.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €123.00 ($144.71) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €125.36 ($147.49).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €127.30 ($149.76) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion and a PE ratio of 33.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €117.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €108.98. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €47.50 ($55.88) and a one year high of €132.90 ($156.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

