Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Short Interest Update

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 9,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CAR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $556,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,472,000 after purchasing an additional 382,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,559,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,728,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 515,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,210,000 after acquiring an additional 96,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

CAR stock opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

