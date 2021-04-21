Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Under review” Rating for Esken (LON:ESKN)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their under review rating on shares of Esken (LON:ESKN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:ESKN opened at GBX 34.40 ($0.45) on Tuesday. Esken has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17.03 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 74.10 ($0.97).

Esken Company Profile

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

