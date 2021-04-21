J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $139.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $122.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J2 Global from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $129.36 on Tuesday. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $135.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.71 and a 200-day moving average of $98.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in J2 Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 10.0% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.