Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $164,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,589.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

