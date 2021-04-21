RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

Get RADCOM alerts:

RADCOM stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.07.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. Equities analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in RADCOM during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in RADCOM during the 4th quarter worth about $736,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in RADCOM by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RADCOM during the 4th quarter worth about $2,041,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RADCOM by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RADCOM (RDCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.