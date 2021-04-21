Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SNMRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Snam in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Snam in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Snam from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Snam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS SNMRF opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

