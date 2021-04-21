Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 7,163 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 460,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 29,265 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 852.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 95,168 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 29,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ACCO Brands by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 86,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other ACCO Brands news, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $43,968.48. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $81,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,818 shares of company stock worth $923,217. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.69 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

