Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 21,529 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 53,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,147,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 280,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,314,000 after purchasing an additional 25,758 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AAWW. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.29.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 22,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,378,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,708,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 144,963 shares of company stock worth $8,600,131. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.84. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $69.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $932.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.50 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

