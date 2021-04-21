800 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $486.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $477.42 and its 200 day moving average is $427.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $269.62 and a twelve month high of $497.16.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.