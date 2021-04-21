Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 39,440 Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 318,742 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 647,034 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,812,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 333,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,017,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 62,380 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,683,994 shares in the company, valued at $9,602,187.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $219.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.41.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%. Research analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

