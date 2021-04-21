Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,111 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in EchoStar by 2.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in EchoStar by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EchoStar alerts:

In other EchoStar news, insider Anders N. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SATS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 0.69.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $489.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.00 million. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.