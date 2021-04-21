Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $359,000 Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 7.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 114.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the third quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,641,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.31. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.13 and a 12 month high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.