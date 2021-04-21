Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 793,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,315,000 after acquiring an additional 42,250 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 200,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $2,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

NYSE WCN opened at $116.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.21 and its 200-day moving average is $103.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $117.41.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

