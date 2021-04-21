Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DTEGY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, February 5th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $1.3908 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 6.85%. Deutsche Telekom’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

