iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.11.

IHRT stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $20.31.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.48 million. Analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

