Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 288 ($3.76).

PFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Provident Financial to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

PFG opened at GBX 233.80 ($3.05) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £592.95 million and a P/E ratio of 16.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 232.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 260.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of GBX 140.70 ($1.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 330.40 ($4.32).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

