NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $160.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $140.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. Argus boosted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.06.

NKE stock opened at $127.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.76. The company has a market capitalization of $200.83 billion, a PE ratio of 72.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,074,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 324,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $45,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

