Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TDY opened at $425.64 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $289.19 and a 52 week high of $431.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $403.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

In other news, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $405.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,723.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,799.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

