American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 282.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVD opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $628.86 million, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.02. American Vanguard Co. has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

