Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock to C$37.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sleep Country Canada traded as high as C$33.17 and last traded at C$33.17, with a volume of 15049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.18.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZZZ. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,939,292.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.73.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$248.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$206.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.2700001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.81%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

