CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of CBTX worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in CBTX by 5,943.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 85,352 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CBTX in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CBTX during the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of CBTX by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBTX stock opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84. CBTX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.07 million, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.03.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBTX, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

CBTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens downgraded CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

