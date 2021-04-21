Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $580.62 million, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $77,208.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,851.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maged Shenouda sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $45,145.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,661.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,308,341 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

