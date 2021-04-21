Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 237,626 Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 237,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paya in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Paya during the 4th quarter valued at about $853,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Paya in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,270,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paya in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.02 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.83.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

