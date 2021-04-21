Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,313 Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,070 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of First Mid Bancshares worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 958,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 38,726 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $4,699,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.90.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.52 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%. Analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,175 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $181,125.00. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 30,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,252.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,570 shares of company stock worth $1,486,520. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

