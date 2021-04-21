LPL Financial LLC Has $275,000 Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 53,592 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,902,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 175,575 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,925,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 904,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 28,615 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 769,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 34,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $6.02.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 4.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

MUFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

