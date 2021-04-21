LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in TEGNA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in TEGNA by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,100,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,204,000 after buying an additional 910,110 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TEGNA by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,991,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,430,000 after buying an additional 1,223,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 24,204 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGNA. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TEGNA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.10 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

