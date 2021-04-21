LPL Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 5,751 Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,206 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,462,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,834 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,736,000 after buying an additional 770,121 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,979,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,864,000 after buying an additional 758,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,464,000 after acquiring an additional 456,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SF opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $70.18.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

SF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

In related news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,356,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $3,769,374.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,145,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

