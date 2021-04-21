LPL Financial LLC Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 79.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 218.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TARO stock opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.61. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $140.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.63 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. Equities analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TARO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

