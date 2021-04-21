LPL Financial LLC Sells 18,169 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,169 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in MFA Financial by 18.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.65.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MFA. JMP Securities raised their target price on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

