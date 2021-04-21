LPL Financial LLC Acquires 5,718 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRG. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 22,795 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 4.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $217.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.03. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a current ratio of 206.28.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. Analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. This is an increase from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is currently 79.27%.

In other news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 19,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $213,994.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 5,000 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,989 shares of company stock worth $129,098 and have sold 24,574 shares worth $285,244. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

