LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 809.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.95.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,057,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,023,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

