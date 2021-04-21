Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Position Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 678,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,294 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Surgalign worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRGA. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Surgalign by 514.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Surgalign in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Surgalign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

In other news, CEO Terry M. Rich acquired 808,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,306.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider William Scott Durall acquired 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 460,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,326. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 1,158,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,306 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRGA opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $197.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.21.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.19 million. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 101.34% and a negative net margin of 56.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

