Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Gap Down to $24.91

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.91, but opened at $23.51. Taysha Gene Therapies shares last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 31 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSHA shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taysha Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.92.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). Analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after buying an additional 389,249 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $5,600,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $2,740,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $1,387,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

